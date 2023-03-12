Hyderabad: The Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu will be performed by American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb on the Academy stage on March 12. The runner-up in the sixth season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa had earlier shared the exciting news of performing Naatu Naatu at the OSCARS. Now, a fan page of Jr NTR had shared a couple of videos of Lauren practising the steps of Naatu Naau along with her team members.

The fan page on Twitter also shared a couple of pictures from the practice session. The rehearsals look electrifying with fans saying that Lauren's performance on the Oscar-nominated song is going to be the highlight of Oscars 2023. The first video shows Lauren rehearsing with other dancers, while the second one was shot by Lauren wherein all the dancers are standing in a circle showing support and thanking everyone for the inputs and choreography, with a special mention of Lauren for bringing in nuances of Bollywood.

Taking to Twitter, fans thronged the comment section as soon as the videos and pictures were uploaded. A social media user reacting to the BTS video commented, "This giving all indications to be the to highlight of the Oscars night! Super excited, and all the best to the dance team and our amazing singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, and M.M. Keeravani!" Another user wrote: "Its not Bollywood please. It is Telugu language Indian movie. You know this c'mon, Telugu movie/Tollywood deserves all the mention not Bollywood."

The song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for an Academy Award this year, and American dancer Lauren Gottlieb is thrilled to perform on it as the lead female dancer at the Oscars this year. Talking about the opportunity, the lead dancer shared that she was incredibly appreciative to be bestowed with the chance to represent India on such a big stage. The Oscars are one of the biggest platforms in the world, she added saying, 'The fact that I have been chosen to be the lead female dancer and connect Bollywood and Hollywood, both the closest things to my heart, is surreal.'

