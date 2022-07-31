Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Kiara Advani received a plethora of heartfelt wishes on her 30th birthday on Sunday. However, it was her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's wish that caught everyone's attention. The actors, who were seen sharing screen space in their much-loved film Shershaah, have rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now, but both the stars have remained tight-lipped about their budding romance.

However, the recent Instagram post of Sidharth is proof of the fact that the two share a close bond with each other. Taking to his Instagram Story, the actor shared a BTS video from their Shershaah promotions. Alongside the video, he wrote, "Happy birthday Ki. Cheers to many more BTS and fun moments big love and hug."

Here's what Kiara Advani receives from rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra on her birthday

Kiara was quick to reply back to her rumoured beau on Instagram too! She re-shared his birthday wish on her IG story with a red heart emoticon. The couple is apparently celebrating Kiara's birthday in Dubai. The lovebirds recently made headlines for a reported breakup but none refuted the rumours and apparently let the chatter around their personal lives die down on its own.

On the work front, Kiara is having a golden run at the box office. The actor had consecutive hits like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo which were loved by critics and audiences alike.