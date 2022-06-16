Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has surpassed the Rs 175 crore mark at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Thursday. The film, which opened in theatres on May 20 to a positive response from the audience, had crossed the 100-cr mark within eight days of its release.

The official Twitter account of T-Series shared a poster that revealed that the film's total collection currently stands at Rs 175.02 crore. "It's a blockbuster all over! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to take over," the tweet from the production house read. Aaryan also took to Twitter and shared the figures, writing, "A certified blockbuster now".

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and also features Tabu. The film is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror-comedy of the same name. The legacy of its first part gave Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 an early thrust akin to a nitro boost on the box office race track.

Trade pundits are also giving credit to Kartik's growing fandom and stardom behind the impressive performance of the film as he is quite popular among youth and family audiences. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to grow, it has cut down the vital oxygen supply of the recent Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj as the latter has been washed off at the box office in front of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, trilingual film Major and the Kamal Haasan-starrer pan-India film Vikram.

