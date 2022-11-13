Mumbai: Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's directorial Uunchai has earned Rs 5.45 crore in net box office collection in the first two days of its release, the makers announced on Sunday. Produced by Barjatya's family banner Rajshri, the film centres on four friends in their twilight years, played by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa.

In a statement, the makers said the film raised Rs 1.81 crore on its opening day on Friday, followed by Rs 3.64 crore on Saturday. Uunchai also stars Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Nafisa Ali Sodhi in pivotal roles. The film, which finished its principal shooting earlier this year, was extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur.

In the film, Danny takes his friends to the Everest Base Camp, wanting to relive his childhood with his friends. But, disaster strikes when Danny's character passes away because of old age. After this, the three friends decide to take the trek in his memory. Parineeti plays the character of a trek guide and explains the difficulties of the trek but unsure of the group of friends' possibility of completing the trek.

Uunchai is Sooraj Barjatya's 7th film as a director, who is known for larger-than-life sets, costume dramas and musicals. But, this time he has chosen a different mood and settings with Uunchai. Shot at 17000 plus feet above sea level, with a senior star cast, and produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media, Uunchai released in theatres on November 11.