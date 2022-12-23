Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan has responded to Bangladeshi-Swedish author Taslima Nasreen's barb about how Amitabh Bachchan loves his son so much that he thinks he has "inherited all his talents" and is "the best". Abhishek, who is known for silencing trolls with his wit, took to Twitter to respond to Nasreen's jibe.

Replying to Nasreen on Twitter in the comments section, Abhishek said: "Absolutely correct. Ma'am. Nobody comes close to him in talent or anything else for that matter. He will always remain 'the best'! I am an extremely proud son."

Nasreen had earlier tweeted: "Amitabh Bachchan ji loves his son Abhishek Bachchan so much that he thinks his son inherited all his talents and his son is the best. Abhishek is good, but I do not think Abhishek is as talented as Amitji."

Nasreen's tweet came close on the heels of Amitabh Bachchan praising his son for getting the award for Best Actor in the Web Original Film-Male category at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 for his performance in Dasvi. Upon the announcement of actor Abhishek's win, Big B took to Twitter to express his happiness and share words of appreciation for the Guru actor.

Big B had tweeted: "My pride ... my joy ... you have proved your point ... you were derided, ridiculed, mocked ... but you silently, without any tom-tomming, showed your mettle ... you are and shall ever be the BEST."

Meanwhile, Abhishek was recently seen in the psychological thriller web series Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2, alongside Siyami Kher and Amit Sadh, which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.