Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, whose last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did well both in theatres and on OTT, has come on board for an untitled film to be directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor will be seen in a never before seen avatar.

According to reports, Kartik will be pulling off his career's most challenging role so far. The actor is said to be playing a street fighter in the film which will go on floor early next year.

This announcement follows the release date unveiling of Kartik's next titled Shehzada where he will be once again sharing the screen with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. Kabir Khan, who has delivered films like New York, Ek The Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, will be co-producing the film as he will direct Kartik for the first time. Kabir, who most recently directed the Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama 83 will be collaborating with Nadiadwala for the second time after 83.

Though the details of the project has been kept under the wraps, Kabir's film starring Kartik in the leas is said to be a massive entertainer mounted on large-scale production. The untitled film is based on a fascinating true story.

Meanwhile, apart from this project, Kartik will be next seen in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. It is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun. Kartik will also be seen in Freddy opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He has Hansal Mehta's Captain India in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.