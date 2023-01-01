Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are in Ranthambore National Park. On Sunday, the couple took to social media to share glimpses of their holiday in Rajasthan. The duo treated their fans with a romantic picture as they extended New Year wish on social media.

Arjun on Sunday shared an adorable picture with his girlfriend and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora. Taking to Instagram, Arjun Kapoor shared the picture which he captioned, "Happy 2023 everyone...Let the light guide you this year..." In the monochrome picture, Malaika was kissing Arjun under a tree with bright lights.

Soon after the Gunday actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Look so good together," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "We love you Guys HAPPY NEW YEAR 2023," meanwhile an admired also called them the "Best couple in the world."

Malaika also shared the same picture on her Instagram which she captioned, "Hello 2023 .... Love n light." The adorable couple recently jetted off to Rajasthan along with actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha for the new year celebrations. They are accompanied by designer couple Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta on the holidays. Arjun's cousin Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala Marwah are also part of the gang.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a few years back that both decided to make their relationship public.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's debutant directorial Kuttey. The film also stars Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj. The film's music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. Kuttey will be released in cinemas on January 13, 2023.

Meanwhile, Malaika is recently making headlines with the Hotstar show Moving In With Malaika. As an entrepreneur, Malaika has already invested in Label Life, Sarva Yoga and Nude Bowl.