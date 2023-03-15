Actor-turned-producer Alia Bhatt celebrates her 30th birthday today. She entered movies in her teens and donned a producer's hat before she turned 30. Though she comes from an illustrious filmy family Alia did not have it easy. The actor was written off for her debut film, and few instances where her unfathomable ignorance of current affairs made her a butt of jokes. But Alia managed to shrug off the criticism and zip critics with her performances.

Born on March 15, 1993, Alia made her debut in Bollywood in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. Since then, she has starred in many successful films such as Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, and many more. Versatility and ability to portray a wide range of characters gave Alia an edge over others. Alia's filmography boasts 14 hits and 3 misses which hints that the actor has developed an ability to identify a strong script.

One thing that sets Bhatt apart from her contemporaries is her willingness to take on challenging roles and push the boundaries of what is expected from a Bollywood leading lady. She has played a wide range of characters, from a spy in Raazi to a troubled teenager in Highway to an aspiring doctor who is also a possessive girlfriend in Gully Boy. The actor who has a petite frame played a larger-than-life character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and affable yet wacky Badrunissa in her debut production Darlings.

Alia has an innate ability to connect with audiences and bring her characters to life, which has made her a favorite among filmmakers, fans, and critics alike. Alia's versatility and natural charm have set her apart from her contemporaries and made her one of the most popular and successful leading ladies in Bollywood today. Her ability to switch between genres and deliver strong performances in each one helped her cement her position in the industry.

Her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt once said that Alia's emotional bank surprises him as he still doesn't know where she draws inspiration from for emotionally challenging scenes. Not only his father, but Alia also surprised his now husband Ranbir Kapoor when Highway released in 2014. From a kid-like Shanaya Singhania in SOTY, in her next Alia portrayed the pain of child abuse victim Veera Tripathi, with such nuance which is not expected from a one-film old. She is able to convey a wide range of emotions convincingly and has a natural charisma that draws audiences to her.

While Alia Bhatt is primarily known for her successful career as an actor, she has also ventured into the world of entrepreneurship. In 2020, Bhatt launched her own eco-friendly and sustainable clothing brand for children, called Ed-a-Mamma. During her pregnancy, Alia expanded Ed-a-Mamma with maternity wear as she felt there is a dearth of comfortable yet fashionable clothes for expecting moms.

In addition to her clothing brand, Bhatt has also invested in a startup called StyleCracker, which is an online personal styling platform that helps users discover personalized fashion recommendations based on their individual preferences and style. Overall, her entrepreneurial ventures showcase her business acumen, creativity, and commitment to making a positive impact on the world.

Alia's first outing after embracing motherhood will be KJo's upcoming directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Talking about her career plans after motherhood, Alia said that her daughter Raha will be her first priority and she will choose "quality over quantity" henceforth. The actor shot for her debut Hollywood film Heart of Stone during her pregnancy and promoted maiden production Darlings and Brahmastra flaunting her baby bump while also keeping an eye on her and Ranbir's under-construction home. Alia hardly speaks about feminism but how she shaped her life and career is a glowing example of a new-age woman who wants and manages to achieve it all.