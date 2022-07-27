Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's breakup rumours are going viral. The couple never made their relationship official but their holidays together often made headlines. While the fans really root for this pair, report by a daily claims that Disha and Tiger have parted ways.

Of late, Disha was busy promoting her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. During the promotions, Disha often heaped praise on Tiger and there was no awkwardness seen while she was answering questions related to her rumourd boyfriend.

Latest reports, however, suggest that their relationship was going through troubled times and that the couple has apparently broken up. Disha and Tiger were reportedly seeing each other for 6 years. If the reports turn out to be true, it will be disheartening for Disha and Tiger's fans who admire them a lot.

Tiger and Disha sparked dating speculation with their regular vacations together, and frequent public appearances with each other. The two have even worked together in the film Baaghi 2.

On the work front, Disha will be seen in Nag Ashwin's upcoming film Project K, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. She also has Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama KTina in her kitty.

Meanwhile, Tiger will be next seen in Ganpath: Part 1. Apart from that, he also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar, which is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2023 and Rambo, which will be helmed by the War director Sidharth Anand.