Hyderabad: Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are celebrating their first Holi as a married couple. The actor made Holi 2023 even more special for fans as she dropped a few unseen pictures from the pre-wedding ceremony. To wish her fans and followers on social media, Kiara took to social media to share a string of pictures from her and Sidharth's Haldi ceremony.

Kiara added to the festival spirit with pictures from her Haldi ceremony. In a string of pictures from pre-wedding festivities, Sid and Kiara are seen beaming with joy. The couple seemingly enjoyed every bit of the celebration if the latest pictures shared by Kiara are anything to go by. Wishing her fans on Holi, Kiara wrote, "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours💛💜❤️💙💚."

Soon after Kiara shared the post, fans too extended Holi wishes to their favourite actor. Wishing the couple on their firs Holi together, a fan wrote, "Happy holi sid and kiara," while another said, "Shershah wali Holi mubarak." A fan even wished them a lifetime of happiness and wrote, "Dimple or shehrshah hamesh asise hi muskurate rahe."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara has Satyaprem Ki Katha coming up next following which she will star in Ram Charan's next RC15 which is being helmed by Shankar. If reports are to be believed, Kiara and Sidharth will be reuniting for a rom-com titled Adal Badal. The film will mark their second collaboration after digitally released Shershah. Meanwhile, Sidharth has Yodha and Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force coming up next.