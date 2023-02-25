Hyderabad: February 25 marks actor Shahid Kapoor's 42nd birthday. He is one of the very few actors with a family man image. He is a doting husband, a dutiful son, a caring father and a loving brother. Playing all of the roles flawlessly is a difficult task, especially for an actor. But, Shahid Kapoor soars because he successfully juggles his family time and work commitments perfectly. On his birthday, let us look at the beautiful family moment he shared on his social media handle.

Actor Shahid Kapoor with his better half Mira Rajput.

Shahid Kapoor and his pretty wife Mira Rajput have defied the notions of arranged marriage in today's times. The couple keeps updating mushy pictures on their social media handles. The lovely couple tied the knot in 2015 and have two kids together. The much-in-love couple never fails to set couple goals and is frequently spotted together at family functions and get-togethers.

Actor Shahid Kapoor with his father Pankaj Kapoor.

Shahid shares a great rapport with his father Pankaj Kapoor. The father-son duo have acted together in three films so far. The first film was Mausam (2011), followed by Shandaar (2015), and then Jersey in 2022.

Actor Shahid Kapoor with his mother Neelima.

Shahid has a good relationship with his mother Neelima. They are frequently seen spending time together on family occasions.

Actor Shahid Kapoor with his younger brother Ishaan Khattar.

From being a mentor to him since childhood to professional guidance, Shahid is always there for Ishaan. The two share a warm bond which translates into their pictures too. Ishaan is very close to Mira Rajput as well.

Actor Shahid Kapoor with his daughter Misha Kapoor.

Shahid and Mira are proud parents to Misha and Zain. Shahid's social media feed is adorned with many family vacation pictures. The doting father that Shahid is, he accepts that he cannot live without his kids and that he feels truly blessed to have them in his life.

Actor Shahid Kapoor with his half-sister Sanah Kapur.

Shahid Kapoor is equally close to his step-sister Sanah Kapur, who recently got married to Mayank Pahwa. Sharing a picture from her wedding function, Shahid wrote an emotional note wishing his little bitto best wishes for the new chapter in her life.

Shahid Kapoor is truly blessed to have such a perfect family. The actor is currently basking in the success of his Amazon prime series 'Farzi'. Here's wishing the actor lots of success and great times ahead.

