Hyderabad: Actor Hansika Motwani, who has been a part of several superhit films in Tamil and Telugu, is all set to wed entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya soon. The actor on Saturday shared a glimpse of the fun bachelorette she had with her best friends in Greece.

The bride-to-be took to Instagram to share a video of the bachelorette which is full of fun. Sharing the video, Hansika wrote, "Best bachelorette ever 👰🏼💍✨🍾. #blessed with the #best ❤️❤️❤️." Soon after she shared the video, Sohael took to the comment section and wrote, "Prettiest bride in the world. ❤️"

Earlier, Hansika had shared a fun post from her wedding shopping. Sharing a glimpse from her shopping spree, Haniska dropped a picture in which she can be seen looking into her handbag. "Finding funds for my shaadi ka lehenga," Hansika captioned the post, leaving netizens in splits.

After reports her engagement went viral, Hansika on November 2 took to Instagram to post a series of pictures including one that showed her future husband going down on a knee to propose to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The pictures also showed the words 'Marry Me' made using flowers in the background during the proposal.

READ | Chor do bichara bahot shy hai: Hansika Motwani to paps as they mob her fiance - video

If reports are to be believed, Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya have been best friends for a while. Sohael is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur. The couple will reportedly tie the knot in December 2022 in Rajasthan. However, the two have not made any official announcement regarding their wedding yet.