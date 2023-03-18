Hyderabad: Actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Kathuria recently got married in Rajasthan. The couple, who had a royal wedding in December last year, hosted a variety of unique pre-wedding events. In the most recent episode of Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama, Hansika and Sohael had some amusing banter as the priest spoke about their wedding vows to them.

When the priest told Hansika to keep the fast as goddess Gowri did, giving an instance of Punjabis who enjoy Karwa Chauth as a popular event, the actor interrupted and said that she would follow the instruction only if her husband Sohael also followed. "I have one condition. He should also observe the fast along with me," she said. Hansika was applauded by the crowd, and then Sohael said, "I accept it."

The priest then moved on to the following vow, reminding Sohael that he must take Hansika's permission before traveling abroad for whatever reason. Hansika chuckled as she heard this and said, "Mujhe leke bhi jana hai. (He must also take me.)" The priest then told Sohael that he could only eat at home and when asked if he agreed to the terms, the businessman said, "Of course."

Describing the moment they got married, Hansika said that she could not believe that she was getting married to the love of her life. That was the most fantastic feeling. "I don't know how to say it. And there was just something so unusual that I broke down," she said. Hansika announced her engagement to Sohael in November 2022, and the two tied the knot in December. Hansika's wedding series Love Shaadi Drama is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.