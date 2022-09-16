Mumbai (Maharashtra): Acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Friday morning made a boo-boo by putting actor Arbaaz Khan's picture on a post he shared about Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Hansal took to Twitter, where he wrote: "Going to miss you champion #RogerFederer." Instead of using a photograph of the 41-year-old player, who has not played since Wimbledon 2021, after which he had a third knee operation, Hansal put up a picture of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz.

Hansal Mehta confuses Arbaaz Khan with Roger Federer, gets trolled: 'Phir kehte ho Bollywood boycott kyu hua'

For his latest post, Hansal got trolled on Twitter as netizens are slamming him for not recognizing the tennis legend. Reacting to Hansal's post, a user wrote, "Being from film Industry and still posting this..Shame on Hansal..Phir kehte ho bollywood boycott kyu hua" while another said, "Roger Federer has an Indian face now!!! hahahhaha."

Hansal Mehta confuses Arbaaz Khan with Roger Federer, gets trolled: 'Phir kehte ho Bollywood boycott kyu hua'

On September 15, Federer announced his retirement on social media. "Laver cup next month will be my final ATP tour event. I will not play any more Grand Slams or on the tour," the tennis great said in a statement on Twitter.

READ | Hansal Mehta to direct new series titled 'Gandhi'

"I have worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacity and limit. I am 41 years old and have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me generously more than I ever would have dreamt and I must recognise when I have to end my competitive career. I will play more tennis, of course, but not in Grand Slams and in tour. It's a bitter-sweet decision," he added.