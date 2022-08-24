Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The team of the upcoming film Indian 2 is set to start shooting for the remaining portions on Wednesday, director Shankar has announced. The Tamil-language movie is the follow-up to the 1996 vigilante action thriller Indian, starring Kamal Haasan.

Shankar shared update on Indian 2 via social media. He also shared Indian 2 new poster featuring Haasan. "Good morning Indians, we are glad to announce that the remaining shoot for Indian 2 is commencing today! Need all of your support and wishes," the acclaimed filmmaker wrote.

Haasan said he will join the production next month. "Filming for #Indian2 from September. Wishing team @shankarshanmugh, #Subaskaran, @LycaProductions and everyone else involved a successful journey. Welcome onboard thambi @Udhaystalin @RedGiantMovies_" he tweeted.

Indian 2 shoot came to a halt after a crane accident at a shooting spot that left three technicians dead and 12 others injured after the crane fell on them while constructing the sets at the EVP Film City on February 19, 2020. Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, as well as director Shankar himself, had a providential escape that night.

The crane mishap on Indian 2 set that killed three crew members caused a stir in the Tamil film industry for lack of safety measures during the shoot. Soon after the incident, Kamal Haasan wrote a public statement to Lyca Productions questioning the steps taken to ensure the safety of cast and crew members, and questioned if an insurance was taken. He also stated that the film industry, which he has been a part of for decades, is yet to take safety standards seriously.

In a response to the actor, Lyca had stated that they did the needful and have an insurance policy in place, adding that Kamal Haasan should accept collective responsibility.

Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani. The film is backed by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin via Red Giant Movies.