Hyderabad: Film producer Guneet Monga has returned to India following her Oscars win at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The producer is currently basking in her victory as her film The Elephant Whisperers won an award in the category of Best Documentary Short Film. Moreover, Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna could also be seen enjoying her success.

Taking to Instagram, Vikas Khanna shared a picture of Guneet Monga holding the Oscars award with a backdrop of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on his IG Story and wrote, "When a daughter conquers the world and returns home." The producer reshared the picture on her IG Story and wrote, "Grateful & Beyond" with a red heart emoji.

Also read: Oscar-winner Guneet Monga hopes to get 'hug in person' from SRK; SS Rajamouli thanks superstar for appreciation

Meanwhile, a surprise waited for Guneet as she arrived in Amritsar to offer her respects at the Golden temple. Star Chef Vikas Khanna and his mother had arrived at the airport to greet and receive the acclaimed producer. Vikas said in an Instagram post that just two months prior to the Oscars event, his mother had promised to drive Guneet to the Golden Temple in Amritsar if she won an Oscar.

In a video that Vikas Khanna posted, his mother is seen escorting Guneet and the trophy to the holy site. Along with the video, he wrote a caption that read, "From being a dreamer to becoming one of the most powerful producers in the World." He further praised her and said that she has made every Indian wealthier.