Hyderabad: Days ahead of the release, the makers of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Govinda Naam Mera released film's trailer on Sunday. The film will be directly released on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the upcoming comedy crime thriller tells the tale of an underdog and his family's madness. It also features Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

In the film, Vicky plays Govinda Waghmare while Bhumi will be seen playing his wife, and Kiara plays the role of his girlfriend. Going by Govinda Naam Mera trailer, the story is about a charming Govinda Waghmare who juggles his time and love between his wife and his girlfriend in this dose of chaos, confusion, and laughter. From what the trailer reveals, Govinda Naam Mera seems to be an ode to 90s quintessential masala films.

Talking about the film, Khaitan, who is known for Dharma's Dulhania franchise, said working on a new genre of comedy was fascinating. The director also said that Govinda Naam Mera is a complete family entertainer which will keep the viewers guessing until the end. The film will be Dharma Productions' first ever comedy crime thriller movie.

Touted to be a quirky murder mystery, Govinda Naam Mera is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.