Hyderabad (Telangana): Makers of the Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer upcoming family entertainer film Goodbye unveiled the trailer of the film on Tuesday. Going by Goodbye trailer, the film is likely to be a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships. As per the makers, the film will take the audience on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth and tears.

The film marks south actor Rashmika's big Bollywood debut, which is set to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati in prominent roles.

Goodbye trailer gives a peep inside a dysfunctional family. The story is woven around how a death changes family dynamics and everyone coming closer in the swirl of sadness and mourning. The story revolves around family tragedy but is not heavy treatment wise, as the trailer suggests.

Earlier, the makers revealed a still from the film in which Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati were seen enjoying a sports event together on TV and cheering for Team India. Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta are also a part of the film.

READ | Rashmika shares BTS pic from Animal sets, Ranbir Kapoor makes interesting cameo

Meanwhile, Rashmika will also be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Big B, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sooraj Barjatya's next family entertainer film Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.