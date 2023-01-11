Golden Globes Winners 2023 List: RRR makes India Proud
Hyderabad: The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities, comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a hesitant emcee and top awards for Steven Spielberg's “The Fabelmans" and Martin McDonagh's “The Banshees of Inisherin,” as the beleaguered award show sought to rekindle its pre-pandemic and pre-scandal glamour. 'Abbott Elementary', 'House of the Dragon' and 'The White Lotus' were among the big TV winners.
SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' made India proud by winning one of its two nominations. The film was nominated under the categories Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'. The latter trophy was won by Rajamouli's magnum opus. Take a look at the complete list of the Golden Globe 2023 Winners:
FILM AWARDS:
- Best Film, Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans (WINNER)
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Best Film, Musical or Comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
- Best Director
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrman, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans (WINNER)
- Best Screenplay
- Todd Field, Tár
- Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
- Best Actress, Drama
- Cate Blanchett, Tár (WINNER)
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Best Actor, Drama
- Austin Butler, Elvis (WINNER)
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
- Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
- Best Actor, Musical or Comedy
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Collin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
- Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Basset, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
- Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
- Best Animated Film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
- Best Non-English Language Film
- RRR (India)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) (WINNER)
- Close (Belgium)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
- Best Original Score
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon (WINNER)
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Best Original Song
- Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (WINNER)
TV AWARDS:
- Best TV Series, Drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon (WINNER)
- Ozark
- Severance
- Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
- Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
- Black Bird
- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Pam and Tommy
- The Dropout
- The White Lotus: Sicily (WINNER)
- Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria (WINNER)
- Best Actor in a TV series, Drama
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone (WINNER)
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (WINNER)
- Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam and Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (WINNER)
- Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)
- Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
- Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark (WINNER)
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
- Henry Winkler, Barry
- Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (WINNER)
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (WINNER)
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
- Carol Burnett Award
Ryan Murphy
- Cecil B. DeMille Award
Eddie Murphy
(With Agency Inputs)