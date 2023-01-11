Hyderabad: The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities, comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a hesitant emcee and top awards for Steven Spielberg's “The Fabelmans" and Martin McDonagh's “The Banshees of Inisherin,” as the beleaguered award show sought to rekindle its pre-pandemic and pre-scandal glamour. 'Abbott Elementary', 'House of the Dragon' and 'The White Lotus' were among the big TV winners.

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' made India proud by winning one of its two nominations. The film was nominated under the categories Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'. The latter trophy was won by Rajamouli's magnum opus. Take a look at the complete list of the Golden Globe 2023 Winners:

FILM AWARDS:

Best Film, Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water Elvis The Fabelmans (WINNER) Tár Top Gun: Maverick

Best Film, Musical or Comedy

Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER) Everything Everywhere All at Once Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Triangle of Sadness

Best Director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once Baz Luhrman, Elvis Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans (WINNER)

Best Screenplay

Todd Field, Tár Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER) Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Actress, Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár (WINNER) Olivia Colman, Empire of Light Viola Davis, The Woman King Ana de Armas, Blonde Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actor, Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis (WINNER) Brendan Fraser, The Whale Hugh Jackman, The Son Bill Nighy, Living Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Margot Robbie, Babylon Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Adam Driver, White Noise Collin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER) Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Basset, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER) Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER) Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin Brad Pitt, Babylon Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER) Inu-Oh Marcel the Shell With Shoes On Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Turning Red

Best Non-English Language Film

RRR (India) All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany) Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) (WINNER) Close (Belgium) Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking Justin Hurwitz, Babylon (WINNER) John Williams, The Fabelmans Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Original Song

Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing) Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick) Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (WINNER)

TV AWARDS:

Best TV Series, Drama

Better Call Saul The Crown House of the Dragon (WINNER) Ozark Severance

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary (WINNER) The Bear Hacks Only Murders in the Building Wednesday

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Black Bird Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Pam and Tommy The Dropout The White Lotus: Sicily (WINNER)

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon Laura Linney, Ozark Imelda Staunton, The Crown Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily Zendaya, Euphoria (WINNER)

Best Actor in a TV series, Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man Kevin Costner, Yellowstone (WINNER) Diego Luna, Andor Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Adam Scott, Severance

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (WINNER) Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta Bill Hader, Barry Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (WINNER)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy Julia Garner, Inventing Anna Lily James, Pam and Tommy Julia Roberts, Gaslit Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird Colin Firth, The Staircase Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER) Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Julia Garner, Ozark (WINNER) Janelle James, Abbott Elementary Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man Jonathan Pryce, The Crown John Turturro, Severance Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (WINNER) Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (WINNER) Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (WINNER) Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Carol Burnett Award

Ryan Murphy

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Eddie Murphy

