Los Angeles: While the S.S. Rajamouli directorial RRR bagged the Golden Globe for Original song, it lost out the bigger share of the pie -- that of the Best Motion Picture Non-English award to the Argentine film Argentina, 1985. RRR was India's big hope at the Golden Globes this year, but it left the Indian community and the diaspora with a bittersweet feeling as it bagged one award out of two nominations -- Original Song Naatu Naatu but failed to secure the trophy for Best Motion Picture Non-English.

RRR was nominated alongside Korean romantic mystery Decision To Leave, German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, historical drama Argentina, 1985, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama Close in the Non-English category. RRR, which has become an international phenomenon with a collection of over Rs 1,200 crore (approximately) worldwide, stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

As for Argentina, 1985, the film is based on real events surrounding the 1985 Trial of the Juntas, which prosecuted the ringleaders of Argentina's last civil-military dictatorship. It sheds light on the work of a group of lawyers led by prosecutors Julio César Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo against those responsible for the most bloody dictatorship in the history of Argentina.

READ | RRR at Golden Globes 2023: When and where to watch the live ceremony in India

This was the first Golden Globes Ceremony since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association came under fire in 2020 for controversies, including a lack of diversity and unethical financial practices. Held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, Golden Globe Awards 2023 are streaming in India on Lionsgate Play. (With agency inputs)