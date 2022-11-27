Hyderabad: Model-turned-actor Giorgia Andriani and Arbaaz Khan are seemingly going strong as a couple. Arbaaz found love again in the Italian beauty after he parted ways with his wife of 18 years, Malaika Arora. Giorgia, who is busy promoting her latest music video, recently opened up about her equation with Arbaaz's family and his ex-wife Malaika.

Giorgia, who usually remains tight-lipped about queries related to her personal life, recently spoke about her relationship with Arbaaz which is over 4 years old now. The duo was first spotted at a dinner date back in 2018, nearly a year after Arbaaz and Malaika legally parted ways in 2017.

During an interview, Giorgia was asked if she has met Malaika and she replied, ‘many times’. When further quizzed about her equation with Malaika, Giorgia said she really likes the runway veteran and appreciates her journey a lot.

"She also started from zero basically, she was a model so then slowly she reached where she has reached and kudos to her. For me, she's definitely somebody that I do admire, " said Giorgia about Malaika, who is also flourishing as an entrepreneur with Malaika Arora Ventures (MAV).

As an entrepreneur, Malaika has already invested in Label Life, Sarva Yoga and Nude Bowl. She will soon be making her debut as an author with a yet-to-be-titled book on nutrition. Arora, is all set to showcase a new side to her personality with her upcoming show Moving In With Malaika which will drop on OTT.

Khans are a closely-knit family is known and talking about the illustrious family, Giorgia said, “They are amazing people and they're so open as well and embracing. I would say so it's been an amazing experience."

Giorgia and Arbaaz have a 22-year age gap but according to the Dabangg maker, neither of them has felt it. On the other hand, Malaika has also moved on in her life and is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. For unversed, Malaika and Arbaaz have a son together--Arhaan Khan, who also has Bollywood dreams.