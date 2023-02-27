Get well soon didi: Sona Mohapatra faces the wrath of fans after she took a dig at Shehnaaz Gill
Get well soon didi: Sona Mohapatra faces the wrath of fans after she took a dig at Shehnaaz Gill
Mumbai: Singer Sona Mohapatra invited trolls after she questioned Shehnaaz Gill's talent and took a dig at her azaan video. Sona, who had raised her voice against #MeToo accused Sajid Khan being part of Bigg Boss 16, said that Shehnaaz should have shown some reverence for sisterhood as well when she spoke in support of the tainted filmmaker.
Have you filed a case against him or it is all talk and no action. UGLY FACE, UGLIER HEART.— Positivity is a Choice (@soulconscious2) February 27, 2023
Man your upbringing is screaming desperation...
Seeking fame from Shehnaaz Gill...Well you are not the first one...
Sona stirred a storm in Twitter cup with her tweets on Shehnaaz, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Shehnaaz, who appeared in Bigg Boss 13, is yet to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. After coming out of Bigg Boss house, she featured in a few music videos but it took her more than three years to announce her film debut. Taking a dig at Shehnaaz's career trajectory, Sona said she doesn't know what Shehnaaz's talent is except "low-brow reality tv fame."
Kangana ranaut of singers.. 😂😂— Alwyn Richard (@AlwynRichard1) February 26, 2023
The Ambarsariya singer apparently called Shehnaaz "women of convenience" and her words seemingly did not go down well with the fans of Bigg Boss 13 star. Fans of Shehnaaz are trolling Sona on Twitter and calling her out for her "fake feminism" and "hypocrisy." Sona did try to zip trolls but it only got worse.
Bhag yaha se pagal pic.twitter.com/da4Pz4KVhu— sidnaaz (@sidnaaznd) February 26, 2023
Fans of Shehnaaz are coming heavily on Sona for selectively picking on the actor without any provocation. Replying to Sona, a fan wrote, "Defaming other women in the name of fake feminism has become the daily routine of some women & you aren't the exception." A fan even called Sona "Kangana Ranaut of singers." In Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. style, a fan even wrote, "Get well soon didi."
Itna tweet karke thak gaye hoge.. chai peeke jana.. 2min ruko..— VJ99 (@sidnaazjaanleva) February 26, 2023
@Evil_dead13 bana ke laya pic.twitter.com/mKCppl9pol
Promoting Sisterhood by degrading a sister— Janvi N (@KulluandGadhi) February 26, 2023
For a #MeToo case contestant who was invited by a Chanel to clear his image on National TV..
Angoor khate hai pic.twitter.com/rmdyisZBC2
Fans are calling Sona "jealous" as she is finding it hard to digest Shehnaaz's success. "Instead of munching headline for dragging a girl down n chanting for sisterhood, get yourself treated by a doctor," wrote a fan on Sona's timeline while another chimed in, "SHAME ON YOU!! Stay away from our girl!!" While fans are aggressively defending Shehnaaz and trolling Sona, the Bigg Boss star is yet to react to the matter.