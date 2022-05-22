Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan turned a year older today. Wishing Suhana on her special day, mommy Gauri took to social media and shared a stunning picture of her daughter.

On Sunday, Gauri took to her Instagram handle and shared a gorgeous picture of Suhana as she celebrates her birthday today. Gauri's birthday post for Suhana reads, "Birthday girl 💋." In the picture, Suhana is seen donning a pink printed coat paired with bright pink pants.

Soon after Gauri shared the post, celebrities like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar and others flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. Reacting to Gauri's post Suhana commented with multiple heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya's upcoming film The Archies. The Indian adaptation of Archies comis also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. It will be out on Netflix.