Mumbai: The makers of upcoming murder mystery Gaslight unveiled trailer of the film on Tuesday. In the film helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, Sara Ali Khan will be seen playing a specially-abled princess who is caught in a web of lies. The film which will arrive on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 31, also stars Chitrangda Singh, Vikrant Massey, Rahul Dev, and Akshay Oberoi in lead roles.

The Gaslight trailer shows Misha (played by Sara) returning to her family's palatial home after many years. She was supposedly called by her father, Raja Saheb. But when Misha comes home, Raja Saheb is missing and she gets caught in the midst of strange happenings on her ancestral property.

Going by the trailer, Gaslight is a whodunit- set in an eerie backdrop of a mysterious royal family. Gaslight trailer hints that the film revolves around Sara's character who is puzzled by the absence of her father and tries to find the truth behind the mystery. In the process, she comes across terrifying instances and the more she digs to unearth the truth, the secret keeps going deeper. It would be interesting to see how Sara's character will navigate through this unknown terrain.

With Gaslight, Ms. Pataudi is seemingly trying to push the boundary as an actor. So far, her film choices have remained commercial entertainers but the lineup of her upcoming outings suggests that the actor is all game for trying new things and bettering her craft. Misha's character appears to be layered and would have challenged Sara mentally and physically as an actor.