Mumbai: 'Gangubai Kathiawari' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt completes one year of its release. On the first anniversary, Alia Bhatt posted a picture with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Instagram captioned, "One year of our Gangu with heart emoji #gangubaizindabad #ganguwalasafed with heart emoji." The actress won 'Best Actor' at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 for performing in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

The film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'is Alia Bhatt's most significant commercial success, as the movie crossed more than 200 crores at the domestic box office. The director and the actress had to face harsh criticism following the release of the film. But it also collected huge recognition for Alia's acting as 'Gangubai'. Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheswari also played a pivotal role in it.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali loves to take his audience to an imaginary world and this film is no exception. The plot reveals of fifties-era in India in this periodical drama where Gangubai, who comes from a brothel becomes the saviour and conveys her message to the Prime Minister. The director decided to go with a white theme birthday bash as he invited B-town celebs including his debut web series cast of 'Heeramandi'- Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sonakshi Sinha were all dressed in white. As Gangubai Kathiwari turns one, Alia is returning to the silver screen after her pregnancy break in July with director Karan Johar's film titled 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi will be released on Netflix as he brings his majestic flair of love and betrayal plot to the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India. Gangubai Kathiawar film is also available on Netflix as the audience keeps on praising the actress for her powerful portrayal of Gangu's character.