Hyderabad: The trailer of director Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh was unveiled on Wednesday. The video depicts the war of ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. Nathuram Godse is the one who shot Mahatma Gandhi in broad daylight on January 30, 1948.

As seen in the trailer, Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh revolves around the fictional world where Mahatma Gandhi survives the attack and later meets Nathuram Godse in prison, the conversation leads to a fiery debate between them. The video has many glimpses of the era after India attained Independence when the newly sovereign state of India was thrown into turmoil following Partition and riots between Hindus and Muslims.

The production design, styling, and the music by Grammy and Oscar winning composer A.R. Rahman set the perfect tone for the period movie. The role of Mahatma Gandhi is played by Deepak Antani while Chinmay Mandlekar will be seen playing Nathuram Godse in the movie. The film will mark the acting debut of Santoshi's daughter Tanisha Santoshi, who is among the cast members of her father's comeback film, Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh.

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, written by Asghar Wajahat and Rajkumar Santoshi, marks Rajkumar Santoshi's return to the silver screen after 9 years. Santoshi Productions LLP Presents A PVR Pictures Release, Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, with music by A.R. Rahman, and produced by Manila Santoshi, Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Indian Republic Day on January 26, 2023.