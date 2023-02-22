Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Wednesday unveiled the official teaser and release date of his upcoming movie Ganapath. Apart from Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan are in titular roles. The film is helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, and Deepshikkha Deshmukh.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Tiger posted a video of his movie Ganapath, one of his most anticipated movies. The teaser looked promising with Tiger reprising his action-hero avatar. He has been paired with Kriti Sanon after 9 years of being cast together in Heropanti.

Sharing the teaser, Tiger added the caption, "Aisi ek duniya jahaan aatank ka hai raaj, wahaan Ganapath Aa Raha Hai banke apne logo ki awaaz. Unleashing the magnanimous entertainer #GanapathOn20thOctober 2023! In cinemas this Dussehra. @amitabhbachchan @vashubhagnani @kritisanon @jackkybhagnani #VikasBahl @deepshikhadeshmukh @pooja_ent. (sic)"

The movie will have a pan India release with the movie dubbed into five languages. The teaser shows an angry Tiger Shroff with his six-pack abs ready to fight anybody down. The teaser video received a thundering response from the audience just minutes after it was shared online. Fans took to the comment section to express their excitement with many celebrities showering love on the project.

A social media user by the name tigerian_01 commented on the post saying, "Blockbuster loading." Another user ankit_kumar_9111 wrote, "Rip all records." Earlier, during the shoot of the movie, Tiger Shroff had shared a poster with the caption, "God aur janta, apan aaj dono ke aashirwad se shuru kar raha hai #Ganapath ka UK schedule." The cast has been teasing its fans with cheeky updates on the movie.

Also read: Did Tiger Shroff get injured during Ganapath shoot? His latest video leaves fans concerned