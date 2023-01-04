Hyderabad: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will return together to the big screen after 20 years in the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the top-grossing blockbuster that was released in 2001. The makers of the film released first look from Gadar 2 on Tuesday.

Gadar 2 brings together director Anil Sharma and the original distributor Zee Studios. On Tuesday, Zee Studio revealed an extensive 2023 slate of 28 titles across languages, featuring some of the best-known names in their respective industries. Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 is also among the highly anticipated films which will release in 2023.

Gadar 2, a sequel to 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, reunites Sunny with director Anil Sharma after two decades. The first film mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. Late Amrish Puri was also a part of the first instalment.

In the first look of Gadar 2, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) is seen in his action avatar. The makers seem to have retained the spirit of Tara's much-appreciated scene where he uproots a handpump from the ground and beats up his rivals. In Gadar 2 first glimpse, he is seen pulling off a similar action scene.

In Gadar 2 first glimpse, Sunny is seen lifting a giant wheel as he screams in rage. Going by the first glimpse, it seems that the makers are aiming to take the fans back in 2001 when Gadar created box office history. The film competed head-to-head with another modern classic, Ashutosh Gowarikar's Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan.

Gadar 2 will also star film director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role alongside Sunny and Ameesha. Utkarsh had played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part. The film went on floors in December 2021 in Himachal Pradesh.