Mumbai: Several celebrities from the Indian music as well as Bollywood and Television industry paid heartfelt tributes to Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, after the demise of the popular playback singer. Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who is a recipient of four National Film Awards, tweeted, "I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces."

Vishal Dadlani, who is also a renowned singer, songwriter and music composer and vocalist of one of India's leading rock bands called Pentagram also expressed grief over the incident. "The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!!," he tweeted.

Popular singer and a Padma Shri recipient Sonu Nigam took to Instagram and wrote, "KK mere bhai, not done." Notably, the popular Bollywood song 'Mehki Hawaon Mein' was sung both by KK and Sonu Nigam.

Popular singer Mohit Chauhan paid heartfelt tributes over KK's demise. He tweeted, "KK... not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A ear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you."

"In utter shock. Just heard about KK. Someone please tell me it's not true," music director Pritam tweeted, articulating the sentiments of the countless fans of the late singer.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "It's so so heartbreaking! A talent with grace & dignity! Pure gem of a person! Known him for many years!! Will take a lot of time to come to terms with this loss!! Condolences to his family & friends!! #RIPKK SPEECHLESS!!"

Ajay Devgn also wrote: "It seems so ominous. The news of KK's death, that too right after a live performance, is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal. RIP #KrishnakumarKunnath. Prayers & condolences to his family."

Armaan Malik tweeted: "Extremely sad and devastated. Another shocking loss for all of us. Can't believe our KK sir is no more ... what is even happening. I can't take it anymore."

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag: "Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends."

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday evening. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. He was just 53 years old. One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

He is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam among others. (ANI)