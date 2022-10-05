Mumbai (Maharashtra): The wedding reception of Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha on Tuesday was a star-studded affair in Mumbai which was attended by several high-profile celebrities. Richa and Ali are holding the reception at a private hotel in Mumbai and stars including Vicky Kaushal, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Kalki Koechlin, Esha Gupta, Tabu and Vishal Bhardwaj among others.

Manoj Bajpayee was wearing a black outfit which included a black shirt, trousers and jacket.

Manoj Bajpayee

Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing a dapper suit and sporting a clean-shaved look.

Vicky Kaushal

Taapsee Pannu looked breathtaking in her icy blue traditional attire.

Taapsee Pannu

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat made a couple entry at the bash. While Pulkit wore a shimmery blue jacket over a similar loose outfit, Kriti looked graceful in a white saree.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

Esha Gupta exuded elegance in her sultry pink saree which was accessorised with complimenting jewellery.

Esha Gupta

Sanya Malhotra looked stunning in her black dress. She had left her curly long hair open for the reception.

Sanya Malhotra

Swara Bhasker dazzled in a baby pink lehenga which had a blue drape embroidered with golden borders.

Swara Bhaskar

Tabu and Vishal Bhardwaj made their entrance together. Tabu was wearing a multicoloured saree and Vishal had donned a simple white shirt and blue jacket.

Tabu and Vishal Bhardwaj

Kalki Koechlin wore a beautiful pastel green saree that had a chikankari-style design all over it.

Kalki Koechlin

Divya Dutta looked elegant in her red and blue salwar suit.

Divya Dutta

Ashutosh Rana attended the wedding reception with his wife Renuka Shahane. While Ashutosh looked handsome in his white kurta and jacket, his wife looked lovely in her saree. Meanwhile, for their wedding reception, Richa and Ali had donned designer outfits. While the bride was seen wearing a colourful handcrafted gown from Anamika Khanna, Ali looked dapper in an Indo-Western suit featuring a long coat which was designed by Kaushik Velendra.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

The star couple posed hand-in-hand and also shared some hearty moments with the paparazzi. They also distributed gifts for the media individuals who had come to cover their wedding reception. On Tuesday, the couple's spokesperson had given a clarification regarding their wedding date and stated that they have already been "legally married for 2.5 years. Currently, they are only celebrating as already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement with friends and family," they added. (ANI)