Mumbai: Punjabi Singer and Congress Leader Sidhu Moosewala's death on Sunday, has left his fans shattered and the entertainment industry under shock. From Ajay Devgan to Shehnaaz Gill, several celebrities have expressed shock and their condolences on social media over the singer's demise. Punjabi singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill tweeted, "Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo #sidhumoosewala".

Bollywood Superstar Ajay Devgan tweeted, "Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul Still trying to wrap my head around this one."

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who also hails from Punjab tweeted, "Satnam shri waheguru very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family #sidhumoosewala".

Singer Vishal Dadlani tweeted, "I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list. I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten. What a sad day!"

Actor Sonal Chauhan is shocked, she tweeted, "Nooo!!! Siddhu Moosewala ??? Is this true ??? What's going on?!?" In a following tweet, she wrote, "I’m in complete shock !!! Where is the respect for human life ??? You will be missed #sidhumoosewala #rip"

Bollywood Celebrity Sophie Choudry tweeted, "This is such tragic & shocking news!! #sidhumoosewala shot dead in Punjab. A music icon, a legend! My deepest condolences to his family & his fans across the world. Hope the perpetrators are brought to justice. May God grant his soul peace. This is truly sad"

Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and Sara Ali Khan also expressed their shock. "RIP. Your words and music will live on. Can't believe this," Varun wrote on Instagram Story.

Expressing her disappointment over the shocking news, Sara took to Instagram Story and posted a picture of the 28-year-old singer. "RIP. Deeply saddened by this tragic death. Your legendary music will live on," she wrote alongside the image.

Popular comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh penned an emotional tribute to Sidhu and urged her global fans to 'take a moment to stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala.' "Absolutely devastating and upsetting news. To my global audience that may not be familiar, today a young legend in the Punjabi music industry was killed. If you see tribute images of him today, please don't keep scrolling, but rather take a moment to stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala. It has often been featured in my content and has always resulted in people asking me, 'what song is that?' Through his revolutionary music, he will live on," she posted.

The Punjabi singer was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital. The Congress leader was shot at by unknown people on Sunday. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. (ANI)

Hours after Moose Wala was shot dead, Punjab Police said preliminary investigation showed it to be an inter-gang rivalry. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the singer in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder. (ANI)