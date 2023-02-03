Mumbai: Following the humongous success of Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan, celebrated author Paulo Coelho on Thursday praised the superstar as a "great actor". Commenting on SRK's January 30 post on Twitter where the actor is seen expressing gratitude to his fans outside his house Mannat in Mumbai, the novelist said the Bollywood star is a "king".

He further recommended his followers to watch Shah Rukh's 2010 drama film My Name is Khan. "King. Legend. Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR (for those who don't know him in the West, I strongly suggest "My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist)," Coelho wrote. The film saw Shah Rukh in the role of an autistic man who embarks on a journey to meet the US president.

Coelho and Shah Rukh have often interacted on social media. In 2020, Paulo, who is best known for his novel The Alchemist, praised Shah Rukh Khan's home production flick Kamyaab and lead actor Sanjay Mishra. SRK replied to the tweet by Coelho and said that was moved that the novelist liked the movie.

READ | Paulo Coelho mourns Irrfan Khan's death, quotes Bhagavad Gita

Not only SRK, Coelho is seemingly an admirer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. When the second installment of Netflix series Sacred Games dropped in 2020, the renowned author took to social media to heap praise on Siddiqui. Reverting to Coelho's compliment, Nawazuddin exclaimed that he is "an ardent fan" of Coelho's writing and he is more than happy to be noticed by an acclaimed personality like him.

Meanwhile, SRK's Pathaan is unstoppable at the box office. The film which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, raked in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days of its release.