Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal has reportedly jetted off to the Maldives with his wife Katrina Kaif. The couple is said to have taken a time off to celebrate Katrina's 39th birthday in the holiday paradise. Vicky and Katrina were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning but the couple won't be alone on their vacay as they have two couples accompanying them on their Maldivian holiday.

Vicky and Katrina made a stunning airport appearance walking hand-in-hand. Katrina will be celebrating her first birthday with Vicky after their December wedding. For the celebrations, VicKat will be joined by the Raazi actor's younger brother Sunny Kaushal and his girlfriend Sharvari Wagh. The Kaushals are also accompanied by filmmaker Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur with whom Katrina shares a close bond.

For Vicky's birthday in May, the duo went to New York and had a gala time with Vicky's friends over there. Vicky and Katrina treated their fans with romantic pictures on social media. The VicKat fans can expect a sweet dose of romance from the picturesque locales of Maldives in days to come.

The couple got married in a magnificent wedding in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021, in the company of close friends and family. The duo never admitted being in a relationship before they tied the knot and managed to not get spotted together during their courtship days.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari's untitled movie with Tripti Dimri. Katrina is is a part of Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She is also awaiting release of horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khattar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.