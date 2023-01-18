New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked BJP workers to refrain from making "unnecessary" comments about films. He made the observation while addressing the last day of the two-day National Executive meet here on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister's statement comes amid the recent protests against Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan, with several BJP leaders like Ram Kadam and Narottam Mishra criticising the makers over Deepika Padukone's saffron costume in the song Besharam Rang. The song has been in news for a saffron coloured bikini worn by Deepika along with a few shots that several politicians and trolls found 'vulgar'.

As per reports, Hindu sentiments have been hurt and people have also criticised the makers as they find an "overdose" of the sexually appealing look of Deepika. Protests are on with the social media campaign seeking boycott of the movie.

Modi's instructions to party workers is also seen as the outcome of Suniel Shetty's request to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help the industry get rid of the Boycott Bollywood trend. When Shetty met Yogi earlier this month in Mumbai, he put forward some of the grievances before the Chief Minister.

Sunile in his request to Yogi Adityanath had said that hashtag BoycottBollywood can stop he takes the lead and seeks PM's help in this regard. "It's important to convey that we've done good work. There can be one rotten apple but 99 per cent of us don't indulge in any wrongdoing. We've to change this perception. If you take lead and also talk to PM, it will make a difference," said Suniel.

The hashtag Boycott Bollywood started trending after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. However, in 2022, netizens reignited the trend before the release of many films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Liger, Brahmastra, and Raksha Bandhan. The trend affected the box-office business of some of the films.