Mumbai: Actor-turned-producer Charmme Kaur, who is also one of the producers of the just released Telugu film Liger, on Sunday announced that she was taking a break from social media. Charmme's decision to take a break from social media comes at a time when Liger, the film she produced along with Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar, has fared badly at the box office.

Following Liger failure, Charmme announced social media break on Twitter and wrote, "Chill guys! Just taking a break (from social media) @PuriConnects will bounce back. Bigger and Better... Until then, live and let live."

Led by Vijay Deverakonda, Liger released in theatres on August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film had opened to mixed reviews. At the box office, the movie registered a strong opening with Rs 33 crore on day one but was unable to maintain momentum.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Liger's poor performance might have a telling impact on the next project of director Puri Jagannadh with actor Vijay Deverakonda as well. If the rumours are to be believed, Jana Gana Mana, the next pan-Indian film that director Puri Jagannadh had planned to make with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, has been shelved. There has been no official announcement, though, about it.

Liger also stars Ananya Pandey and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles with a cameo by American boxing legend Mike Tyson. Jagannadh and Kaur's banner Puri Connects produced the movie alongside Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions.