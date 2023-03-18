Hyderabad: Model and lifestyle influencer Alanna Panday had a dreamy wedding ceremony with her fiance Ivor McCray on March 16. The couple tied the knot as per Hindu rituals in presence of family and friends in Mumbai. While inside pictures from Alanna and Ivor's wedding already did rounds of social media, the new bride on Saturday took to social media to share official pictures from her wedding. Going by social media banter between the newlyweds, Ivor was seemingly floored seeing Alanna in wedding attire.

Taking to Instagram, Alanna shared a motley of images from her wedding. She also thanked Manish Malhotra for designing the wedding lehenga of her dream. Sharing the pictures, Alanna wrote, "Couldn’t have pictured a more perfect lehenga for my wedding day @manishmalhotraworld."

Smitten by his wife's wedding look, Ivor was quick to respond to her post with a mushy comment. Ivor, who is a filmmaker if his bio on Instagram is anything to go by, wrote, "Couldn’t have pictured a more perfect wife." Alanna also continued the social media PDA and wrote, "love you," followed by red heart emojis.

Decked up in an ivory chikankari lehenga, Alanna joined the list of celebrity brides who ditched bright traditional colours and opted for pastel hues. Complementing his bride to a T, Ivor looked good in an ivory sherwani which he teamed up with a matching dupatta and saafa.

Ivor and Alanna's wedding was a star-studded affair. From Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan to Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan and husband-filmmaker Atul Agnihotri, Sonakshi Sinha, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and others marked their presence at the wedding which was all about fairytale elegance.