Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over his nude pictures on social media, an official said.

A Mumbai-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) had approached the Chembur police here with a complaint against the actor. Based on it, the police registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official from the Chembur police station said.

An office-bearer of the NGO had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs, police earlier said. The images from Ranveer's photo shoot for a magazine were posted online on July 21. In the images, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph.

Later, the NGO and a woman lawyer submitted separate complaints against the actor at Chembur police station. The application filed by the lawyer, a former journalist, had also demanded a case against Singh on the charge of intent to outrage the modesty of women, police earlier said.

Ranveer Singh, a recipient of several awards, is known for his roles in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gully Boy. Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe. As far as films are concerned, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, Ranveer also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.