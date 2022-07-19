Chennai: Noted filmmaker Mani Rathnam was admitted to a private hospital, on Tuesday, reportedly over symptoms of fever. The corporate hospital where he has been admitted is yet to officially react.

A source close to the director said: "He was running a temperature this morning and decided to get it checked and has therefore gone to a private hospital where he has been admitted." Sources further informed that he had tested negative for COVID-19, and is likely to be discharged today.

On the work front, the director's upcoming film, 'Ponniyin Selvan', has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The film is based on the classic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki. The film has the best in business handling each of its departments. A. R. Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and the cinematography by Ravi Varman. National Award winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing. (With agency inputs)