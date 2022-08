Hyderabad: Bollywood stars graced the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022, the prestigious award ceremony of Hindi cinema. The award show started with dance performances by stars. The show was hosted by Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. The winners of the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022 are shared below.

Top Winners:

Best Director – Vishnu Vardhan (Shershah)

Best Actress (Critics) - Vidya Balan (Lioness)

Best Actor (Critics) - Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Kriti Sanon (Mimi)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Ranveer Singh (83)

Best Film:

Best Film (Critics) - Sardar Udham

Best Film (Popular) - Shershah

Best Debut Actors:

Best Debut Male - Ehaan Bhatt (99 Songs)

Best Debut Female - Sharvari Wagh (Bunty Aur Babli 2)

Best Singer:

Best Singer (Male) - B Praak

Best Singer (Female) - Asees Kaur

Best Music Album - Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin and Vikar Montrose (Shershah)

Best Song - Kausar Munir (Lehra Do, '83)

Best Story:

Best Story - Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah (Sardar Udham)

Best Story – Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen and Tusshar Paranjpe (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui)

Best Actor (Supporting Role):

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) - Sai Tamhankar (Mimi)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) - Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

Other Categories:

Best Action - Stephen Richter and Sunil Rodrigues (Shershah)

Best Background Score – Shantanu Moitra (Sardar Udham)

Best Choreography - Vijay Ganguly (Chaka Chak, Atrangi Re)

Best Cinematography – Avik Mukhopadhyay (Sardar Udham)

Best Costume - Veera Kapoor (Sardar Udham)

Best Editing - A Sreekar Prasad (Shershah)

Best Production Design - Mansi Dhruv Mehta and Dimitri Malik (Sardar Udham)

Best Sound Design - Dipankar Chaki and Bihar Ranjan Samal (Sardar Udham)

Best VFX - Superb/Bojp Main Road Post Ny Vfxwaala Edited by FX Studios (Sardar Udham)