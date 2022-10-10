Mumbai (Maharashtra): Pakistani star Fawad Khan, who has worked in Indian films such as Khoobsoorat, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, spoke about working in Bollywood, and the long awaited The Legend of Maula Jatt and Ms. Marvel. Khan, who had a flourishing music career before breaking into Pakistani television with series Jutt and Bond (2001), made his film debut with the acclaimed Khuda Kay Liye (2007). Bollywood came calling and Khan became a star in that industry with lead roles in Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons.

Rising political tensions between India and Pakistan, however, led to Pakistani actors and musicians being banned from working in India and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) was his last Bollywood film. So, would Fawad like to go back and work in Bollywood?

"The collaboration with the people that I got to know and the kinds of people I was exposed to there was a great experience and I really enjoyed it. The political fallout (between India and Pakistan) has not influenced our relationships, but it's definitely made us very wary of answering such a question," said Khan.

"It's a good question but I can't give a definitive answer until things stabilise and there are a lot of issues that need to be answered. I hate confrontation, I really avoid it, and I don't like it. And I don't like controversy either," said Khan. "I think it's more of a question whether someone else would like to work with me, instead of me working with others, because fingers will be pointed at them."

"I'll do my work and go away but then the people who'll have to suffer are those who want to collaborate with me. And I care about that because they are going to live there, and they're going to suffer the consequences. Similarly, if I were to work [in India] and come back (to Pakistan), I'd have to suffer the consequences of what the people or the government or whatever bodies that are involved think about it," said Khan.

"But otherwise, I have a great relationship with the people that I've worked with and made great friends. I would love to see them again someday, and maybe work with them again. Whether it be for an international platform, a Pakistani platform, or for an Indian platform. Mainstream Bollywood is a different ballgame altogether."

Khan also gained international prominence with series Ms. Marvel, where he appears in flashback as the lead character's great-grandfather. The actor said that he made great friends on that set as well, particularly with the producers, but he doesn't know if the series is returning for a second season or if his character will reappear.

"I think the track of the character has ended and sometimes the shortest and the simplest things in life are the sweetest," said Khan. "But I don't know what Disney would think what they want to do in the future." (With agency inputs)