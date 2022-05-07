Los Angeles: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar will be making an appearance in Ms Marvel, the first Muslim superhero series from Marvel Studios. The details of his character have been kept under wraps, even though it is said to be a guest appearance. Ms Marvel, which comes from the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is fronted by newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

The Disney+ show will be the first Hollywood project for Akhtar, who is known for starring in hits like Rock On!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Dil Dhadakne Do. Akhtar has also directed critically-acclaimed and commercially-successful films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Don and Don 2.

"Kamala is an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe with an oversized imagination particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson in the MCU). Yet Kamala feels she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home, until she gets superpowers like her idols," the official plotline read.

READ | Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar reveal who proposed whom and where

Bad Boys for Life helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Oscar winner in the documentary short category, and Meera Menon, who has worked on shows like The Walking Dead, have directed the episodes of the series. Bisha K Ali, a scribe and stand-up comic known for her personal-political comedy, serves as head writer on the project.

The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. Ms Marvel will premiere on June 8 on streaming service Disney+ Hotstar, where it will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

(With agency inputs)