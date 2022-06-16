Hyderabad (Telangana): Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar Akhtar have shared an adorable video from their Maldives vacation. In the video, Farhan and Shibani are seen exploring underwater life. During scuba diving, the couple is seen dancing and hugging underwater. They even managed to steal a kiss removing the snorkeling mouthpiece for a brief time.

On Thursday, the couple uploaded an endearing clip from their Maldives trip. In the video, the two were caught on camera as they managed to kiss underwater. The video sparked attention as the moment seemed like a scene straight out of a movie. A compilation of various shots from Farhan and Shibani's vacation, the video is coupled with Matt Simons' Catch & Release.

Shibani and Farhan, who had been dating since 2018, tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate affair on the outskirts of Mumbai. The couple floored their fans with the breathtaking pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony which took place at Farhan's father Javed Akhtar's Sukun farmhouse in Khandala.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar features in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe show, Ms Marvel. He will be also returning to director's chair with upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

