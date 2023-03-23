Hyderabad: Filmmaker-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar, who is all set to make a comeback as a director after a decade, has started scouting for locations for his upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif. Farhan took to social media and shared a picture of himself as he started looking for locations in Rajasthan. He posted a photo in which he stood in a desert.

Farhan could be seen dressed in a jacket, shorts, and boots. He captioned the post: "Searching for gold. #location scout #Jee Le Zaraa #Rajasthan. Reacting to the post, Alia commented: "Can't waittttt." Ritesh Sidhwani wrote: "And he is back on the director's chair." Shankar Mahadevan wrote, "Looking forward eagerly!!" with two red heart emojis. His fans also reacted to the post. One fan wrote, "Cant wait for the movie. Please start soon and ready to get our minds blown." Another wrote, "We're gonna see Pri in a Bollywood movie finally." One more user wrote, "Waiting for kat's powerful role."

Also read: Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif spotted at Zoya Akhtar's home, fans speculate Jee Le Zaraa back on track

Farhan's last directed film was Don 2 starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film, which was released in 2011, is the second installment in the Don reboot series. The film's story takes place five years after the previous film when Don (Shah Rukh Khan), a ruthless international drug lord, plans to take over the European drug cartel. Meanwhile, Roma (Priyanka Chopra) has joined Interpol to hunt him down. Jee Le Zaraa' is written by Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti with Farhan. It is produced by Reema, Zoya, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan. (Agency inputs)