Hyderabad: On Sunday, Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone's psychological thriller 'Karthik Calling Karthik' clocked in 13 years of its release. To commemorate the occasion, Farhan Akhtar, the protagonist of the film, took to Instagram and shared the film's poster on his stories.

He captioned the story: "Lucky for one..luckier for the other. 13 years of." The film, directed by Vijay Lalwani and starring Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone, Ram Kapoor, and Shefali Shah in titular roles, received positive reviews from critics. The movie is renowned for its captivating plot and catchy songs like "Hey Ya!" and "Uff Teri Ada."

On the work front, Farhan's most recent appearance was in the sports drama "Toofan" with Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal. The movie was exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video and received mixed reviews from viewers. He is currently preparing to helm the road trip movie "Jee Le Zara," in which Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif play the leading ladies. The movie is based on the lines of "Dil Chahta Hai" and "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" as another story of friendship, only this time with an all-girls cast in the lead. This is slated to be the first-ever Hindi movie to have an ensemble of all girls on a road trip.

The movie has yet to have its official release date announced. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying great success because of the popularity of her action-thriller movie "Pathaan." She will next be seen in the pan-India movie "Project K" with actor Prabhas from the south. Next in line is Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller "Fighter" with Hrithik Roshan, followed by "The Intern" with Amitabh Bachchan.

