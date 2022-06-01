Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash was indeed 'a night to remember'. Adding to that Choreographer-director Farah Khan dropped a few more fun insights from the glamourous part of the 'decade'. On Tuesday, the 'Om Shanti Om' director took to her Instagram handle, and shared some more glimpses from the starry night, she captioned the post, "Luckily there r pics to remind me what all i did @karanjohar s50 th.. #partyofthedecade #toomuchfun"

The video posted by Farah was a compilation of a bunch of amusing pictures from the bash. The pictures featured Farah in her element and sharing fun moments with Preity Zinta, Vaani Kapoor, Tabu, Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bacchan and Diana Penty, being the highlight of the entire video.

Farah's fan and friend from the industry were quite quick to react and comment on the post, a fan commented, "You are the fun element of every party,u take over all-party", and friend Seema Khan wrote a hilarious comment on the post.

Karan's birthday party was held at Yash Raj Studios on Wednesday. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol also marked their presence at the bash. (ANI)