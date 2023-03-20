Hyderabad: After enthralling the audience with Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has two highly-anticipated films lined up to release this year. The actor has Atlee Kumar helmed Jawan which is scheduled to hit theaters in June but is likely to arrive in October. With Jawan getting pushed, prospects of King Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki release being moved from December 2023 to next year can't be ruled out.

According to the latest buzz around SRK's upcoming films, Jawan is likely to release nearly four months later than the scheduled date. The makers of Jawan are yet to wrap the film and as of now, it seems unlikely to meet the release date as the film has heavy visual effects that will demand time.

The makers are yet to announce a new release date for Jawan but speculations are rife that SRK and Atlee are planning for October 2023 release. If Jawan arrives in cinemas in October, Hirani's social comedy Dunki is unlikely to release before the summer of 2024.

A bigger question looming in the background for Jawan's release getting pushed to October is Salman Khan's film Tiger 3. The film starring Salman and Katrina Kaif will be already running in theaters for a couple of weeks prior to Jawan's release. Moreover, it will also have a special appearance by SRK as Pathaan. Now it will be interesting to see if SRK, who is also the producer of Jawan and Dunki decides to release his film sharing such a shorter release window with Tiger 3.