Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday treated her Instagram followers with lovely selfies from the sets of Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. The Mili actor posted a collage of four photos wherein she could be seen clicking selfies. In the collage, she posed elegantly while sporting a white tank top. The actor's voluminous wavy hair along with her kohl-rimmed eyes made her selfies bold and attractive.

Sharing the collage, she captioned it as "It was a good day for selfiezzzz". Her fans flocked to the comment section as soon as she posted the collage. A fan commented, "You are looking very beautiful and amazing today my queen, I really think and miss you every second of the day, you are the queen of my heart and you mean a lot to me.." Another commented, "My eyes never lie to me; truly cute!"

Janhvi Kapoor never stops posting stunning photos of herself to her Instagram family. A few days back, the actor posted a series of pictures taken on the sets of a photoshoot and captioned the post with a black heart emoji. In the pictures, Janhvi donned a black dress with a plunging neckline, and she looked extremely lovely. She also posted a monochrome picture of herself where her hair was tied in a messy bun with a flower and kohl-rimmed eyes.

On the movie front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao. In addition, she will be making her south debut in an untitled movie, co-starring Jr. NTR. On her birthday on March 6, Janhvi shared the first look of herself from the film and said that she was excited and could not wait to set sail with her favourite Jr NTR.