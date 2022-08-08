Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's presence makes fans go crazy wherever he goes. The actor recently had to leave Dunki shoot in UK as fans mobbed him on location. Fans' love for him at times makes the superstar uncomfortable and one such incident took plate yesterday night but his son Aryan Khan came at the right moment and protected the Baazigar actor from an excited fan.

Talking about the incident, the Chak De India actor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport along with her sons Aryan and Abram, and as usual, the paps mobbed him for pictures. His presence at the airport also left his fans excited and one of his admirers went a little overboard for a selfie with the superstar.

Out of nowhere, a fan came near the Don actor with a phone in his hand to click a selfie. The fan went ahead to hold the actor's hand for a picture, due to which the actor felt uncomfortable and took a step back, his son Aryan then took the situation under control and calmed his father walking him ahead by holding his hand.

Netizens are lauding Aryan for acting swiftly and being there for his father before the security team comes in to handle the situation.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next thriller film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Along with this, he also has south director Atlee's Jawaan alongside actor Nayanthara, which is slated to release on June 2, 2023, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.