Hyderabad: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is talked about for all the right reasons lately. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actor's moments with a fan have gone viral on the internet with netizens claiming that he is the most down-to-earth actor in Bollywood. The viral video pertains to a promotional event in Delhi, where actor Ranbir Kapoor was addressing his fans.

When the actor was about to leave the stage, a fan broke security protocols and came running towards him. The admirer hugged him from behind, leaving Kapoor shell-shocked. However, the actor quickly responded and calmly handled the situation. He signalled the security guards to stop and in a heart-melting gesture hugged the fan warmly.

A video of the said incident soon caught the attention of netizens, with social media users hailing him as a humble man and the best person. A user by the name 'ranbirfanbase' shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "The way he treat him." Another user commenting on the post wrote, "Mera turn kab aayega pta ni" (Don't know when will my chance come).

Ranbir was spotted wearing an all-black ensemble with black tees, black jeans and a black denim jacket. The actor completed his look with a pair of goggles. The actor will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The fresh pairing has been cast by Luv Ranjan, who had previously helmed movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

