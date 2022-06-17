Mumbai (Maharashtra): It's surely a feast for the eyes when Bollywood celebrities gather together under the same roof and leave no chance to entertain us with their presence. Former couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan danced on the same stage with the team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo on song Nach Punjabam at an award show on Thursday night.

A slew of film stars including Ranveer Singh, Kartik, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Sara, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra among others met each other at an award show. And guess what? They all hopped on to the Nach Punjaban trend. It was, however, former lovebirds Sara and Kartik's presence that caught everyone's attention.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a fun video from the event. In the clip, Ranveer, Anil, Maniesh Paul, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sara, Radhika Madan, Arjun, Janhvi, Parineeti, Kriti, Janhvi, Kartik, Ayushmann and Karam himself were seen grooving to Jug Jugg Jeeyo's song Nach Punjaban.

"When the industry dances to #thepunjaabbansong #jugjuggjeeyo," Karan captioned the post. Varun too shared a video of him dancing to the song and captioned it with "All" and red heart emojis. The videos have left everyone happy. "Hahaha epic," director Raj Mehta commented. "How cool," a social media user commented.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is helmed by Raj Mehta. Varun, Kiara, Anil, Maniesh Paul and Neetu Kapoor are a part of the film, which is all set to release on June 24.

READ | SSR second death anniversary: Sara Ali Khan thanks late actor for 'So many firsts'